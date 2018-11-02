ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County detectives arrested a man in connection with a decade-old home invasion and homicide after using new DNA technology to identify the suspect.

Michael Anthony Temple Jr. was left quadriplegic after being shot during a home invasion in 2010.

Then in 2015, “The Medical Examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide as a result of the injuries he sustained from that gunshot, February 2, 2010,” said Anne Arundel County Police Sergeant Jacklyn Davis

Police had the suspect’s DNA and sent it to a Virginia lab for a new kind of test.

“They actually ran the DNA through the G-E-DNA database that they use,” said Davis. “They called us back and said ‘hey, we believe your suspect is Frederick Frampton Jr.'”

Police have charged 32-year-old Frampton with Temple’s murder. He was found the same way that the suspected Golden State Killer was discovered.

Jospeh DeAngelo is accused of 12 murders and more than 50 rapes in 10 California counties during the 1970s and 80s. Police had his DNA too but only matched it after going online to genealogy websites, which use DNA to chart family trees. GEDmatch.com pointed to DeAngelo.

That same public database indicated Frampton.

Detectives covertly collected his DNA and ran it against DNA collected eight years ago.

“Our DNA lab said ‘yes, we have a match,'” said Davis.

The genetic tool may be new but it’s one police are embracing.

“Will we be using it in the future? I would say yes,” said Deputy Chief William Krampf. “I think we’re going to use every avenue we have to solve crimes in the county.”

This means that even the DNA of a distant relative can lead to a suspect.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook