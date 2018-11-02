DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police have charged three male students with rape after allegations of hazing by members of the junior varsity Damascus High School football team.

WUSA9 reports the sexual assaults occurred after school was dismissed and involved three suspects and four male victims.

The hazing took place Wednesday in the men’s locker room and involved a wooden broomstick, according to reports.

In a statement to The Washington Post, investigators said they are looking into several allegations of physical and sexual assaults of students at the school.

Damascus High School released a statement calling the allegations upsetting and unacceptable, and that any student caught hazing would be disciplined.

Principal Casey Crouse sent an email to parents on Thursday stating that, in response to the allegations, the junior varsity team forfeited their football game that same day.

