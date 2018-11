DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Several people are displaced after two roofs flew off of apartment buildings in Dundalk on Friday night.

Baltimore County Fire and Emergency Management units were on site in the 1600 block of Four Georges Ct, 21222, where the roofs have reportedly blown off of two apartment buildings.

Fire and Emergency Management units are o/s in 1600 block Four Georges Ct, 21222, where the roofs have blown off of two apartment buildings. No injuries are reported, but several tenants have been displaced. Red Cross will assist. DT 10:07. EA — Baltimore County Emergency Management (@BaltCoEmergency) November 3, 2018

