BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Halloween is over, and now Christmas lovers are ready to deck the halls.

While some may roll their eyes, a new study suggests the sooner you put out your Christmas decorations, the happier you will be.

The study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology suggests that decorating early brings up warm and fuzzy feelings around your childhood experiences.

So, putting up the lights and snowman decorations out early could jump start that joy.

The study also claims that people who decorate the outside of their homes are viewed as friendlier and more approachable than those who don’t decorate.

