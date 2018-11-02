WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether a nearly 100-year-old, cross-shaped war memorial located on a Maryland highway median violates the Constitution’s required separation of church and state.

The court announced Friday that it would hear the case.

The memorial’s supporters say the case could affect hundreds of similar monuments nationwide.

