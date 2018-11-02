Comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man who plead guilty in a gang conspiracy case also admitted to killing a 3-year-old girl in Baltimore four years ago.
Terrell Plummer pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy with Old York Money Gang.
Plummer also admitted to killing 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott in 2014.
The government is asking for a 25-year plea deal.
“All of us want nothing more than to bring her back, but today at least we’ve held her killer accountable,” said the U,S, Attorney in the case.
Man Charged In Toddler McKenzie Elliott’s 2014 Murder
Plummer’s sentencing will come later.
