BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man who plead guilty in a gang conspiracy case also admitted to killing a 3-year-old girl in Baltimore four years ago.

Terrell Plummer pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy with Old York Money Gang.

Plummer also admitted to killing 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott in 2014.

#BREAKING: Terrell Plummer pleads guilty to racketeering conspiracy with Old York Money Gang; admits to killing 3yo McKenzie Elliott in 2014; government asks for 25 years in plea deal; sentencing to come later @wjz pic.twitter.com/4H1sP36plE — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 2, 2018

The government is asking for a 25-year plea deal.

“All of us want nothing more than to bring her back, but today at least we’ve held her killer accountable,” said the U,S, Attorney in the case.

Plummer’s sentencing will come later.

