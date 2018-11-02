BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Want to take the kids to The National Aquarium in Baltimore but the price is a little steep?

On Sunday, the cost won’t be an issue as it’s “Pay What You Want Day” at the aquarium.

That’s right, guests can choose their own admission price to view all of the exhibits the aquarium has to offer. Tickets will only be available at the door and due to high demand, cannot be purchased in advance.

The National Aquarium will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and guests can enjoy themselves for 90 minutes.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly and visitors should expect large crowds.

