BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the two individuals seen in a video they released to the public Friday.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Monastery Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they observed the man suffering gunshot wounds.

Man Fatally Shot In SW Baltimore

A man, identified as Leonard Shelley, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After reviewing surveillance camera footage, homicide detectives learned two armed men chased Shelley into a market and fatally shot him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

