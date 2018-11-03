BREAKINGTwo EF-1 Tornadoes Caused Damage In Maryland

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old Baltimore teen was charged after prank calling 911.

According to Howard County Police, the teen was charged with nine counts of telephone misuse after investigators determined he made a series of prank calls in October — including reports of gunshots at two schools and numerous other public places.

He also made false allegations about hostage situations and made an unnecessary request for an ambulance.

Each of his calls resulted in police or EMT response.

