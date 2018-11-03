LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — A Friday afternoon car accident in Anne Arundel County has left three children with severe injuries.

A 2002 Honda Accord traveling on Southern Maryland Boulevard attempted to make a left turn onto Lower Pindell Road when it was hit by a 2007 Pontiac G6 traveling south.

The Pontiac hit the Honda’s rear right-side passenger door, causing the Honda to spin off the road.

Officers responded to the area at 4:57 p.m. where they determined that the cause of the crash was the Honda failing to yield the right of way.

The 29-year-old driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries but three small children, ages 10, 7, and 3-years-old, in the back-seat sustained severe injuries and were taken an area hospital for treatment.

The 24-year-old driver of the Pontiac sustained minor injuries.

