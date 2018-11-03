COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 10-year-old and two 14-year-old boys were arrested in the October armed robbery of a juvenile at Blandair Park in Columbia.

According to Howard County Police, a juvenile boy reported he was robbed in the 5700 block of Oakland Mills Road on Oct. 22 around 4:17 p.m.

The boy told police he was approached by three teenagers. One of the 14-year-old suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the boy’s backpack.

The victim complied and the suspects fled.

Police arrested one 14-year-old from Ellicott City on Oct. 22. He was charged with armed robbery.

After further investigation, they arrested a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy of Columbia on Nov. 2. Those boys were charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft.

