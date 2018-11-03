CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Comedian Dave Chappelle stopped by a Baltimore County restaurant Friday night, according to the owner.

Mark Wieland, owner of Wieland’s Barbeque in Catonsville, posted a picture of the comedian on Facebook and said: “We had our first celebrity tonight. Dave Chappelle and his bodyguard came in for a bite to eat.”

Wieland said he didn’t recognize Chapelle at first.

“I’m embarrassed to say I did not recognize him, so I missed the photo op. I did chat with him about his fondness for scotch bonnet sauce though,” he said. “He made a point of telling Kallie our hostess that the beans were off the chart!”

It’s not a surprise that Chappelle was in town, he has been campaigning for Democratic nominee for governor Ben Jealous.

Jealous is running against incumbent governor Larry Hogan, a Republican.

The election is on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

