BALTIMORE (Patch.com) — Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, meaning earlier sunsets, an increased risk of car-deer crashes and drowsy driving. “Falling back” to Standard Time — that is, setting the clock back an hour — means you’ll be able to pack in an extra hour of fun with friends and family on Saturday or languish in bed for an extra hour on Sunday.

But afternoons will also zip away, with the sunset Sunday in Maryland coming sooner.

Currently, the sunset has been coming around 6:45 p.m. with sunrise around 7 a.m.

