Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service said that an EF-1 tornado caused the storm damage along the Baltimore City and Baltimore County lines Friday night.
Two people died after a partial collapse was reported at an Amazon distribution center Friday night.
Severe weather in the area caused damage to the roof of an apartment building in Dundalk as well, displacing residents.
A Mt. Airy TJ Maxx also reported damage from stormy weather.
This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook