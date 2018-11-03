  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:30 PMCBS Fall Preview
    8:00 PMCollege Football
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Dundalk, Local TV, Talkers, Tornado

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service said that an EF-1 tornado caused the storm damage along the Baltimore City and Baltimore County lines Friday night.

Two people died after a partial collapse was reported at an Amazon distribution center Friday night.

Severe weather in the area caused damage to the roof of an apartment building in Dundalk as well, displacing residents.

A Mt. Airy TJ Maxx also reported damage from stormy weather.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s