DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service said that an EF-1 tornado caused the storm damage along the Baltimore City and Baltimore County lines Friday night.

Two people died after a partial collapse was reported at an Amazon distribution center Friday night.

The Baltimore City/County storm damage has been determined to be from an EF-1 tornado.. A full infographic with details will be released shortly. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 3, 2018

Severe weather in the area caused damage to the roof of an apartment building in Dundalk as well, displacing residents.

A Mt. Airy TJ Maxx also reported damage from stormy weather.

