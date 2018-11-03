TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJZ/AP) — The Florida gunman who killed two people at a Tallahassee yoga studio before taking his own life was formerly a teacher in Maryland.

According to Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman Bob Mosier, Scott Beierle was a teacher at Meade High School in 2005.

Beierle taught English and social studies, Mosier confirmed to WJZ.

He resigned after the 2006-2007 school year.

Police Search For Motive In Florida Yoga Studio Slayings

The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the shooter as 40-year-old Beierle. He killed himself at the scene Friday.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters Friday night that the gunman shot six people and pistol-whipped one other person before fatally shooting himself. The conditions of the other victims are unclear. Two of the people he shot, died.

The department identified the two people who were killed as Dr. Nancy Van Vessem, 61, and Maura Binkley, 21, the Democrat reports.

The newspaper says that Van Vessem was internist who served as chief medical director for Capital Health Plan.

Capital Health Plan issued a statement praising Van Vessem, the Democrat reported.

“As CHP’s longtime chief medical director, Nancy has been a guiding, visionary force in our daily work to serve the wellness and health care needs of thousands of families in this community. Her dedication, caring, leadership, humanity, and experience made her one of the most respected, inspiring, and accomplished medical professionals in the state and country. Our hearts are filled with sorrow and prayers for her family. We all have been so blessed to have Nancy in our lives,” the company said.

Florida State University President John Thrasher says Van Vessem and Binkley had ties to the university.

“To lose one of our students and one of our faculty members in this tragic and violent way is just devastating to the Florida State University family. We feel this loss profoundly and we send our deepest sympathies to Maura’s and Nancy’s loved ones while we pray for the recovery of those who were injured,” Thrasher said in a statement.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, broke off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee after the shooting at a yoga studio in the city. He earlier appeared at a campaign event with former President Barack Obama.

Late Friday night, Gillum spoke to reporters near the scene of the shooting to say that he had visited in the hospital two people who were shot at the studio. The mayor said they were in good spirits despite their injuries.

Gillum asked residents to pray for those who survived and those who were killed in the shooting.

“We all feel a sense of added vulnerability” because of the shooting, the mayor said.

