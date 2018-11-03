DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Dhazyah McCoy was on the verge of finishing her shift at the Amazon Distribution Center when the weather took an expected and violent turn.

“I just heard a lot of banging over top of our heads but we thought it was rain but when I looked back and I seen the wall collapse that’s when I knew it wasn’t just rain it had to be something else I’m not sure what it was but I was just hoping everybody got out safe,” McCoy said.

She estimates there were about 200 to 300 workers inside when the 50-foot wall collapsed late Friday night.

“At first it sounded like airplanes then it sounded like bombs,” she said. ” I’m not sure it was just this big old noises boom boom boom just over and over and over again and that’s when everybody started to panic.”

While some ran out of the building, she and others gathered in a safe place to ride out the storm.

A space she says is part of Amazon safety protocol.

“We do have a place where we go just in case a storm happens or severe like that and we did gather up in that place and a lot of people knew to go up in that place,” McCoy said.

It was only after that she took these photos.

Bewildered by the aftermath.

“I don’t know what it was. I was just trying to get to safety that’s all i know, i said to myself as long as everybody gets out safe, like i’m cool,” she added.

She said she doesn’t know the two victims that died as result of the wall collapse, but extends her condolences to their families.

Grateful that more lives were not lost.

“I was so in disbelief I couldn’t believe, I was like ‘oh my goodness’ I was so happy that i survived, like ‘oh my goodness’ it was crazy it was really crazy,” McCoy said.

The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that a EF-1 tornado touched down along the Baltimore city-county line.

