BREAKINGTwo EF-1 Tornadoes Caused Damage In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCollege Football
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Preview Show
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Talkers

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail giant Amazon Inc. is in “advanced talks” to open its second headquarters in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

Amazon, based in Seattle, is apparently seriously considering an area known as Crystal City. It’s a large residential and office complex in Arlington, Virginia, just south of Washington, the Post said, citing unidentified sources.

Amazon announced last year that the retail giant was looking to open a second headquarters somewhere in North America, bringing with it as many as 50,000 new jobs.

Several state and local governments threw their hats in the ring, offering Amazon millions in tax incentives if they opened their new headquarters in their city.

The Washington metropolitan area was long considered a top contender for Amazon’s second headquarters. Company founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos already had several connections to the Washington area. He’s the owner of The Washington Post and owns a home in the area. When the company announced a list of 20 top contenders in January, it included both Washington as well as Montgomery County, Maryland, which is just north of D.C.

Crystal City is served by a mass transit system and major highways, both qualifications that Amazon has said is required for its new headquarters as well.

Because Amazon is reportedly in “advanced talks” does not mean the deal is certain. Shortly after the Post published its story, Mike Grella, Amazon’s economic development director posted on Twitter, “Memo to the genius leaking info about Crystal City, VA as #HQ2 selection. You’re not doing Crystal City, VA any favors.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s