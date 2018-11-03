DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — “Severe” weather could have been a factor in the fatal building collapse in Dundalk Friday.

According to Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark, firefighters responded to a call for a partial building collapse at the Amazon Fulfillment Center at the same time when severe weather rolled through the region.

2 Dead In ‘Partial’ Building Collapse At Baltimore Amazon Center

On Saturday morning, crews found a man’s body in the rubble. They were told Friday night that one person was unaccounted for after they responded to the scene.

A man was found injured Friday and he was pronounced dead later at an area hospital.

Fire officials they do not know if the people were Amazon employees or worked in some other way near the building.

Amazon1 Credit: Rachel Wyatt.

Amazon2 Credit: Rachel Wyatt.

Amazon3 Credit: Rachel Wyatt.

Amazon4 Credit: Rachel Wyatt.

It’s been a long night for crews who have been on the scene since the call was made Friday.

They had to bring specialized equipment to move the rubble which includes concrete.

Amazon released a statement Friday about the incident.

“This evening, severe weather impacted one of our facilities in Baltimore City resulting in one fatality. First responders remain onsite searching for an additional missing person and assessing the damage,” said Dave Clark, Sr Vice President of Operations for Amazon. “We are incredibly thankful for the quick response from emergency services this evening. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families impacted by this evening’s tragic event.”

Debris could be seen along Holabird Avenue at Broening Highway where the Amazon center is located.

Debris from the wall collapse at the Amazon Fulfillment Center was carried a long distance from the scene as a storm hit the area. pic.twitter.com/cJJe1CMYB9 — Ron Matz WJZ (@RonMatzWJZ) November 3, 2018

Severe weather in the area caused damage to the roof of an apartment building in Dundalk as well, displacing residents.

A Mt. Airy TJ Maxx also reported damage from stormy weather.

The National Weather Service will have to determine if weather was ultimately a cause in the collapse.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook