BALTIMORE (Patch.com) — The South and North Taurids don’t generate the hype or get the same respect as other meteor showers. They don’t produce a lot of meteors — maybe a handful an hour — but they are known for a high percentage of dramatic fireballs. They’re flying right now over Maryland, and reach peak activity Sunday and Monday, Nov. 4 and 5. Meteors should be visible through the end of November.

There’s no moon to interfere, and the Maryland weather will be ideal to start. The forecast calls for mostly clear skies Saturday night; partly cloudy skies then increasing clouds with a chance of rain after 2 a.m. on Sunday night; and cloudy skies with a chance of rain Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

