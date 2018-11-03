BREAKINGTwo EF-1 Tornadoes Caused Damage In Maryland
Filed Under:COlumbia, Crime, Halloween

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are investigating after a woman reported a teen slapped her and stole candy on Halloween.

According to police, a woman said a group of teenagers came to her door in the 6300 block of Windharp Way around 6:38 p.m.

When she opened her door to hand them candy thinking they were trick-or-treaters, one of the teens allegedly slapped her and stole candy.

No other injuries were reported.

Police did not have suspect descriptions.

