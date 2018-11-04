BREAKINGAMBER Alert Issued In Maryland For Missing Toddlers
Avi Smith

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nationwide AMBER Alert has been issued for two Baltimore area toddlers.

Three-year-old Avi Smith and 1-year-old Semi Smith were last seen in Gwynn Oak on Saturday in the 4600 Liberty Heights Avenue at approximately 10:25 a.m.

Semi Smith

Semi Smith

Avi, a girl, was last seen with black pants, black shirt, silver jacket and silver shoes. Semi, a boy, was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue jeans and a plaid turquoise and navy shirt.

Avi Smith

Avi Smith

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the alert was issued on behalf of the Baltimore Police Department.

Police suspect the children are with 28-year-old Jessica Monae Preston. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt.

Jessica Preston

Jessica Preston

They were last seen in a 2006 green Honda Pilot with a Maryland license plate 7DH2769.

If you’ve seen them, call 911 or the Baltimore Police Department at 410-396-2100

 

