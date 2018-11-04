BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Candidates around Maryland spent the weekend before Election Day trying to earn your vote.

It’s the final countdown to Election Day.

ELECTION CONNECTION: Everything You Need To Know About The Midterms In Maryland

Early voting centers saw record turnout.

Here in Maryland, 660,000 people voted early, but the majority will show up on Tuesday.

Battling for your vote, Governor Larry Hogan and Democratic candidate for governor Ben Jealous spent the weekend making a final push for support in the governor’s race.

Hogan held a victory rally in Grasonville, thanking supporters for standing by his campaign.

“If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. If you think the state is heading in the right direction, and you approve of the job we are doing then you should go out and vote to keep me and Boyd Rutherford and our entire team working hard for you for the next four years,” Hogan said to the crowd.

Jealous held a victory parade in Woodlawn thanking his supporters and reinforcing his plans for Maryland.

“That’s what our campaign is all about, people come together from all walks of life, all communities because they know if we work together we can create better schools for all of our kids, if we work together we can get a better deal on healthcare for all of our families and if we work together we can get our economy moving again and so it’s exciting,” Jealous said.

Across Maryland, candidates are busy rallying support, hoping their final campaign push makes a difference.

If you are heading to the polls Tuesday, plan ahead and prepare for large crowds.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

