FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities in Frederick County have identified the man killed after he was assaulted outside a bar.

Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Cactus Flats Bar & Grill around 10:41 p.m. on Friday for an assault in progress.

When they arrived to the bar on Hansonville Road they found a man with serious injuries.

Bystanders, deputies and EMS staff performed life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified him as 45-year-old Robert Alan Swann, Jr. of Woodsboro.

His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s officer in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances around his death.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook