Filed Under:Ravens, Synagogue Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ/KDKA) — The Baltimore Ravens honored the 11 victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting with a moment of silence at the start of the game Sunday.

The Ravens posted to Twitter that although the two teams play today, some things are bigger than football.

“Today, we face the Steelers but some things are bigger than football. Our thoughts and prayers are with the city of Pittsburgh,” the Ravens tweeted.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger wore cleats emblazoned with a Star of David in response to the late-October shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The Star of David was in yellow and served as the upper part of the Steelers logo. There were also the words, “Stronger Than Hate” on each shoe.

Roethlisberger Guides Steelers Past Ravens 23-16

Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the attack that stunned the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook. 

Some Associated Press reporting was used in this story.

