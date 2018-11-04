Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Being at home didn’t help the Ravens against their rival Steelers.
Baltimore lost to Pittsburgh, 23-16.
The fallout — Ravens fans are not happy with the team’s leadership — blaming both the offensive coaches and the lack of defense for the loss.
Ravens fans took to social media during the game calling for Coach John Harbaugh’s firing — saying the Ravens have no chance for playoffs and Harbaugh should go.
But some Ravens fan weren’t so quick to throw aside their Super Bowl-winning coach.
Others said the team just needs to rebuild.
Maybe the bye week is coming at a good time.
