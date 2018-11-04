BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Being at home didn’t help the Ravens against their rival Steelers.

Baltimore lost to Pittsburgh, 23-16.

The fallout — Ravens fans are not happy with the team’s leadership — blaming both the offensive coaches and the lack of defense for the loss.

Ravens fans took to social media during the game calling for Coach John Harbaugh’s firing — saying the Ravens have no chance for playoffs and Harbaugh should go.

For 10 years, I've avoided all talk about coaching change. Every time the @Ravens lose a big game, get blown out or miss the playoffs, people call for the #Ravens to clean house. I think that Harbaugh is a top notch leader & know that he wouldn't be out of an #NFL job for long. — Matt Wise (@TheMattWise) November 4, 2018

Thanks for the SB Harbs, but it’s time to clean house #RavensFlock — Gus Mohlhenrich (@GusMohlhenrich) November 4, 2018

The haunting words of Benard Pollard after the 2012 Super Bowl when John Harbaugh dismantled the team full of generals and Colonels. A team capable of telling him the error of his ways. Those went something like this, "Now hes got to coach". #Ravens #TheFan #1057TheFan #Bmore — Brandon Parker (@Parkour_Smith) November 4, 2018

People calling for Harb’s head but who replaces him? Should be interesting to see what Bisciotti decides to do #Ravens #ravensnation — Alia (@MizzzAlia) November 4, 2018

It’s time to fire our head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator. #RavensFlock — Brady Perry (@pbrady53) November 4, 2018

But some Ravens fan weren’t so quick to throw aside their Super Bowl-winning coach.

I don’t think we should fire Harbaugh, but I will understand if we do #Ravens — Matthew Poma (@poma_matthew) November 4, 2018

Others said the team just needs to rebuild.

Tough one today at the crib. We beat them in Pittsburgh they beat us in Baltimore. We have to get back to the drawing board quick! It’s Still #RavensNation — 'THE Big Aristotle🔨 (@MarcG_LightsOut) November 4, 2018

Maybe the bye week is coming at a good time.

