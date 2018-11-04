  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:coach John Harbaugh, Ravens, Steelers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Being at home didn’t help the Ravens against their rival Steelers.

Baltimore lost to Pittsburgh, 23-16.

The fallout — Ravens fans are not happy with the team’s leadership — blaming both the offensive coaches and the lack of defense for the loss.

Ravens fans took to social media during the game calling for Coach John Harbaugh’s firing — saying the Ravens have no chance for playoffs and Harbaugh should go.

But some Ravens fan weren’t so quick to throw aside their Super Bowl-winning coach.

Others said the team just needs to rebuild.

Maybe the bye week is coming at a good time.

