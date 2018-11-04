BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The clean up continues after two tornadoes struck down in Maryland Friday night during a blast of severe weather.

Two men were killed and the damage could amount to tens of thousands of dollars.

EF-1 Tornado Was Factor In Fatal Amazon Building Collapse

Terrifying, unexpected and deadly — it’s the aftermath of an EF-1 tornado that slammed into an amazon facility in southeast Baltimore.

A woman working inside told WJZ she feels lucky she survived.

“At first it sounded like airplanes then it sounded like bombs,” Dhazyah McCoy said. ” I’m not sure it was just this big old noises boom boom boom just over and over and over again and that’s when everybody started to panic.”

‘It Sounded Like Bombs’ | Amazon Employee Describes Building Collapse

Moving at 105 miles per hour, the tornado ripped off the roof and toppled a 50-foot concrete wall, trapping and killing two men underneath.

That same tornado ripped off the roof of an apartment building in Dundalk, displacing dozens of people.

“Homeless… I feel homeless…” said one resident.

Crews in Carroll County are using heavy machinery where and second EF-1 tornado ripped pieces from homes, splintered and uprooted trees.

The path of destruction in Mt. Airy was nearly five miles long, partially peeling off the roof at the TJ Maxx.

“The building officials from Carroll County have condemned the store for now, until they can do further research to see what additional structural damage may have occurred,” Doug Alexander, a Mt. Airy fire official said.

Two tornadoes taking the lives of two men during a night of terrifying and powerful storms.

Amazon officials said that the two men who died were not employees, but third party contractors.

Some Amazon Deliveries Delayed After Baltimore Facility Damaged By Tornado

They also released a statement Saturday saying some customers may have delays in deliveries from Amazon due to the cleanup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook