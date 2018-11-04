BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Amazon customers in the Baltimore area may experience delivery delays while the company and its local warehouse owner assess the damage from Friday’s tornado.

The tornado blew of a section of the Holabird Avenue facility’s roof causing an 8-inch concrete wall to collapse, killing two men.

2 Tornadoes Caused Damage In Maryland, Reaching Peak Of 105 MPH

“Due to the damage caused by Friday evening’s severe weather, deliveries associated with this package sortation center are experiencing delays. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers and are working quickly to resolve,” Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lightly said in a statement to WJZ.

According to the National Weather Service, two tornadoes struck Maryland Friday night — one in Baltimore along the county line and one in Mt. Airy. The one in Baltimore formed in the city around 9:42 p.m. damaging roofs of several businesses and an apartment complex in Dundalk.

EF-1 Tornado Was Factor In Fatal Amazon Building Collapse

The men killed in the Amazon building collapse Friday were identified as 54-year-old Andrew Lindsay and Israel Espana Argote. No age was provide for Argote.

They were not Amazon employees, but third-party contractors.

Video and photos captured at the scene showed the wind blowing, flipping tractor-trailers and tearing off the roof.

Several businesses were also damaged in Mt. Airy when a tornado touched down in the northwest corner of Howard County and moved into Carroll County around 8:20 p.m.

