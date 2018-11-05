  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aspen Hill, school bus crash

ASPEN HILL, Md. (AP) — A school bus driver and four students have been hospitalized after a collision involving the bus and a trash truck in a Maryland suburb of Washington.

News outlets report the crash took place Monday morning. A tweet from Montgomery County police says the school bus was loaded up and headed to a middle school at the time.

Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Further details have not been released. The school attended by the students has not been identified.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s