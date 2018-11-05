ASPEN HILL, Md. (AP) — A school bus driver and four students have been hospitalized after a collision involving the bus and a trash truck in a Maryland suburb of Washington.

News outlets report the crash took place Monday morning. A tweet from Montgomery County police says the school bus was loaded up and headed to a middle school at the time.

MCP responded to a collision at 7:54am between a loaded school bus & a trash truck in the 2400 blk of Norbeck Rd. Adult male driver & 4 students transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Schl bus was going to a middle school. More — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) November 5, 2018

Schl Bus collision cont.: Norbeck Rd. closed between Layhill Rd. to the east & Barn Ridge Drive to the west. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) November 5, 2018

Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Further details have not been released. The school attended by the students has not been identified.

