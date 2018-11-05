Comments
ASPEN HILL, Md. (AP) — A school bus driver and four students have been hospitalized after a collision involving the bus and a trash truck in a Maryland suburb of Washington.
News outlets report the crash took place Monday morning. A tweet from Montgomery County police says the school bus was loaded up and headed to a middle school at the time.
Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.
Further details have not been released. The school attended by the students has not been identified.
