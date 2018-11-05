BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The street corner wave is a Maryland tradition in the run-up to Election Day. Even if pouring rain might have made it tough for drivers to spot Democrat John Olszewski Jr.’s campaign for Baltimore County executive.

Perhaps better known by his nickname, “Johnny O,” Olszewski said, “We’ll be here all day [Monday], all day [Tuesday], pushing through to the end.”

Winning the Democratic primary in a recount by just 17 votes taught “Johnny O” just how close it can get at the end.

“The primary was a good reminder that every single vote counts,” he said. “We’re taking nothing for granted the rest of the way out.”

Republican Al Redmer filled out his ballot in early voting, but is not about to stop campaigning.

“This is the final push. I started this morning at the MARC station, greeting commuters,” Redmer said. “We’re here waiting for the governor at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk.”

It wasn’t a long wait. Republican Governor Larry Hogan is also looking for votes, but is also campaigning for his long-time political friend.

For the son of former Baltimore County Councilman John Olszewski Sr., politics is a family calling.

Both see advantages to their political connections. Both say they sense momentum for their vision for Baltimore County.

“It’s the roads, it’s the streets, it’s the sidewalks, the schools, the trash, the code enforcement. So it’s critical that people have their voices registered and heard [Tuesday] morning,” Olszewski Jr. said.

Redmer added, “To see the nice turn out for early voting, it means people are actively engaged in the process. And I think the more informed and educated voters are, I think the more that benefits us going into Election Day.”

Having a Republican governor favored to win doesn’t hurt, nor does being a Democrat in a county where a Republican hasn’t won since 1990.

