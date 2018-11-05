BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working to find the person who injured two people in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The Baltimore Police Department reports the shooting happened at 2:53 p.m., in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

Responding officers found two men who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

