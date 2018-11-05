BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Bowie State University has suspended marching band activities while they investigate hazing allegations.

The university received “serious” allegations of hazing in the Symphony of Soul Band.

Band activities have been suspended to “ensure the continued safety” of students.

The university released the following statement:

“Bowie State University has become aware of serious allegations of hazing affecting the Symphony of Soul Band. In light of these allegations, the university has suspended all band activity effective immediately to ensure the continued safety of our students, pending further internal investigation.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook