ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was arrested for assault and animal cruelty after he allegedly stabbed and killed a dog and injured its owner.
According to Annapolis police, officers responded to the 100 block of Silopanna Road on Friday around 6:02 p.m.
Officers learned Jesus Hernandez Garcia assaulted his girlfriend and the family dog during a fight.
The victim’s brother-in-law says she is still heartbroken by the loss of her dog, who she raised from a puppy.
According to the report, Hernandez Garcia grabbed the woman’s hair and started punching her. He then grabbed a glass bottle and tried to hit the victim in the head.
The family dog moved between the woman and Hernandez Garcia, so he grabbed a folding knife and stabbed the pet, Mancha, in the neck.
The victim’s hand was also cut by the knife.
“Certainly, the female victim does feel that the dog was being defensive and trying to stop the assault,” Annapolis PD Sgt. Amy Miguez said.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The dog was taken by Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control for treatment, but later died from its injuries.
Hernandez Garcia was arrested and charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated cruelty to animal and animal cruelty.
He’s being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.
There is a female judge in Florida who is particularly sensitive to animals. She was passing sentence on a man who killed a family's pet dog during a break-in. There were multiple charges. She gave him 1600 years. He complained that he can't do 1600 years. She replied "Do what you can".
I feel bad for the woman losing her yippy dog. I am sure it saved her life. Very sad.