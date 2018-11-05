ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was arrested for assault and animal cruelty after he allegedly stabbed and killed a dog and injured its owner.

According to Annapolis police, officers responded to the 100 block of Silopanna Road on Friday around 6:02 p.m.

Officers learned Jesus Hernandez Garcia assaulted his girlfriend and the family dog during a fight.

The victim’s brother-in-law says she is still heartbroken by the loss of her dog, who she raised from a puppy.

hernandez garcia jesus Family Dog Dies Trying To Protect Woman From Assault

Credit: Annapolis Police

According to the report, Hernandez Garcia grabbed the woman’s hair and started punching her. He then grabbed a glass bottle and tried to hit the victim in the head.

The family dog moved between the woman and Hernandez Garcia, so he grabbed a folding knife and stabbed the pet, Mancha, in the neck.

The victim’s hand was also cut by the knife.

“Certainly, the female victim does feel that the dog was being defensive and trying to stop the assault,” Annapolis PD Sgt. Amy Miguez said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The dog was taken by Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control for treatment, but later died from its injuries.

Hernandez Garcia was arrested and charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated cruelty to animal and animal cruelty.

He’s being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Comments (39)
  1. John Oakman says:
    November 5, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Just another DimoRat.

    Reply Report comment
  2. TreeOfLifeSword (@TreeOfLifeSword) says:
    November 5, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Immigration status please?

    Reply Report comment
    1. Donald Mack Flippin says:
      November 5, 2018 at 4:11 pm

      Un otro mojado.

      Reply Report comment
    2. Walt Pryor says:
      November 5, 2018 at 9:04 pm

      This kind of information is kept from the American public because it would reveal the truth. Most Mainstream Mass Media want to control what is true and what’s not true to the American public.
      It is a form of mind manipulation and control.
      We make decisions based on unbiased straight froward truth. That is dangerous to Democrats and Mass Media!
      They believe they are arbiters of what is true not the American public.
      It is called propaganda and Communism.

      Reply Report comment
    3. Exador (@exador3) says:
      November 6, 2018 at 11:36 am

      He is being held without bond. For the charges listed, the only explanation would be that he’s illegal.

      Reply Report comment
  3. Dan Tige says:
    November 5, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Thank goodness! He wasn’t black.

    Reply Report comment
  4. Ed ONeill says:
    November 5, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Execute him.

    Reply Report comment
  5. Robert Paul says:
    November 5, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Breed?

    Reply Report comment
  6. malewurmhole says:
    November 5, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    This article seems to lack some significant information and leaves us to draw our own conclusion because of it.

    Reply Report comment
  7. Red River Report (@RedRiverReport) says:
    November 5, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    These people are the worst; no more immigration! No more migrants. If they try crossing our border our military should airstrike them.

    Reply Report comment
  8. Barry Hirsh says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Ten-to-one he’s an illegal.

    Reply Report comment
  9. Jonathan Vaughn says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    They come her to do the things Americans won’t do, rob, rape and murder.

    Reply Report comment
  10. Jeff Johnson says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    A good judge will make the sentences run consecutively, with no possibility of parole.

    Reply Report comment
  11. Alan J.P. (@ajp345_) says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Asian countries for Asians.

    Black countries for Blacks.

    but White countries for everybody?

    That’s genocide.

    Anti-racist is a codeword for Anti-White

    Reply Report comment
  12. Ross Kaske says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    A just society would execute this savage, and fast.

    Reply Report comment
  13. Handy Andy says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Remember this guy when you vote tomorrow. If you want more like him then vote Blue.

    Reply Report comment
  14. Thomas Ray says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Dollars to Doughnuts—an IMPORTED Democrat VOTER.

    Reply Report comment
  15. TerryL (@brctln2) says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Brave dog,Feel bad that he had to die.That savage needs to be put away for
    a long time.

    Reply Report comment
  16. Jeff Smith says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Treat him like he treated that dog.

    Reply Report comment
  17. Richard Tater (@richard_tater) says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Jeb Bush said this was an act of love.

    Reply Report comment
  18. galieno (@galieno) says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    I can’t help but wonder if he is in this country legally… May be wrong.. could be eight generation.. but I still wonder.

    Reply Report comment
    1. thehighsider says:
      November 6, 2018 at 12:36 pm

      Of course CBS would never report such information as this dogchit’s immigration status. Politically incorrect.

      Reply Report comment
  19. Al Gorythem (@BrotherRainbow) says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Damp Posterior.

    Reply Report comment
  20. Jeffrey M. Scott says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:13 am

    Given this waste of skin’s actions and attitude he should be executed ASAP because he isn’t worth the taxpayer money to keep the POS alive!!

    Reply Report comment
  21. Bernie Willrise says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:16 am

    We need 500 million more of these brave young Latino men in the U.S by 2050. We’ll see how arrogant local small town beat cops are then.

    Reply Report comment
  22. Vincent Ardizzone says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:07 am

    The wrong animal died.

    Reply Report comment
  23. Patricia McBride says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Awww, the guy cut his hand on the knife he killed the dog with. Too bad it wasn’t his throat.

    Reply Report comment
  24. Ed Itori says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:52 am

    And thus another engineering career of a Dreamer was tragically cut short…

    Reply Report comment
  25. Clegg Jensen says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Arrested, eh? That won’t stop Obama’s “Dreamer” from voting Democrat ten times in four different states.

    Reply Report comment
  26. Don Sjulstad says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    There is a female judge in Florida who is particularly sensitive to animals. She was passing sentence on a man who killed a family’s pet dog during a break-in. There were multiple charges. She gave him 1600 years. He complained that he can’t do 1600 years. She replied “Do what you can”.

    Reply Report comment
  27. Laxmedals.com says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    First time offender and legal citizen surely…

    Reply Report comment
  28. Paul Roberts says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Jesus Hernandez Garcia – Hummm… Legal? Illegal? It would be nice to know. This punk would not have tried anything with our 200lb Leonburger. I feel bad for the woman losing her yippy dog. I am sure it saved her life. Very sad.

    Reply Report comment

