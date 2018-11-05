ELECTION CONNECTIONEverything You Need To Know About 2018 Midterm Elections In Maryland
Filed Under:Heather Cook

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland judge is set to decide whether to reduce a prison sentence for a former Episcopal bishop who was drunk and texting when she struck and killed a bicyclist with her vehicle.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Baltimore Circuit Judge Timothy Doory is scheduled to preside over a hearing Monday for Heather Cook’s request for a reduction in her five-year sentence.

The 62-year-old Cook has served approximately three years of her sentence for the 2014 collision that killed Thomas Palermo.

Prosecutors and Palermo’s relatives are opposed to Cook’s bid for early release.

Doory is expected to announce his decision at the end of the hearing.

Cook was the second-highest-ranking Episcopal leader in Maryland when the crash occurred.

