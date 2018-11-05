BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re just hours away from Election Day, and here in Maryland, all eyes will be on the state’s governor’s race, with both Governor Larry Hogan and Democratic challenger Ben Jealous making one final push on Monday.

Both men spent part of their weekend in the battleground Baltimore region.

Hogan was in Dundalk Monday morning, honing in on the success he’s had over the past four years.

Meanwhile, Jealous has the backing of some Hollywood stars who are eager to move the state in a new direction.

The final countdown is on. Hogan vs. Jealous – a showdown in the governor’s race.

Just hours before Election Day, the incumbent continued to make his stops. It was a packed house of Hogan supporters at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk on Monday, with the governor thanking them for their commitment to keep Maryland moving in the right direction.

Over the weekend, it was a similar scene in Frederick County, with Gov. Hogan holding a rally there.

Hogan has focused on pressing for lower taxes, and even with early voting numbers doubling from the 2014 election, he remains calm and confident.

“There’s twice as many Democrats in Maryland as there are Republicans, but a lot are voting for me, so I’m excited to have them come out,” Gov. Hogan said.

For the Democratic challenger Ben Jealous, the full court press continues.

He was campaigning with star power in Woodlawn over the weekend, as comedian Dave Chapelle was by his side.

Jealous has said he’d lower the cost of health care and prescription drugs in the midst of a quest to become Maryland’s first black governor.

“Core message is simple, we can start moving forward again,” Jealous said. “We can fully fund our schools. We can make sure we all have healthcare we an afford, and it means we have to come together and vote.”

One final push before the polls close Tuesday night.

Gov. Hogan added that coming back to Dundalk on Monday was the right thing to do, because last election, he was at the same diner and knew he was going to win.

Jealous says we don’t have to go back to the old Maryland, we can make a new one.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook