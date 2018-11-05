  • WJZ 13On Air

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — The New York City wheelchair marathon ended Sunday and a Marylander holds the gold medal!

Daniel Romanchuk grew up in Mount Airy and was the first American to ever win the men’s wheelchair division. He finished the 26.2 mile race in 1 hour, 36 minutes, and 21 seconds; 1.15 seconds ahead of the second place winner.

The 20-year-old was also the youngest ever winner. This was his second straight marathon victory, since he won in Chicago on October 7th.

