Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police report a man with a gunshot wound flagged down officers in the 500 block of E. Patapsco Avenue.

The incident happened around 12:05 a.m. Monday.

The victim, a 25-year-old male, told police he was walking through an alley in the area of Baltic Avenue when he was approached by an unknown male suspect. The suspect then reportedly made an unknown statement and pulled out a handgun.

The two men struggled over the gun and it discharged, striking the victim in the upper left thigh.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

