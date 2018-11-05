  • WJZ 13On Air

Officer-Involved Shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A suspect in Virginia has been wounded in what police described as an “ambush.”

Citing a Prince William County police release, news outlets report that officers responding to a call about gunshots were fired upon by someone with a rifle Sunday night. The statement says a police cruiser was hit multiple times, and the suspect was hit in the upper body when two officers returned fire.

The 29-year-old suspect was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Police have not released his name. Officers believe he lived at the house from where the call came.

No other injuries were reported, but police say other houses were hit by bullets.

