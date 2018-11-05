BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’d be remiss if we did not acknowledge the violent, and deadly weather here Friday night. We, myself-Bob-Tim-Meg, always point out that even a “slight risk category” from the Storm Prediction Center has to be taken seriously. I always admonish you not to get caught up in the semantics. From “Marginal” on the low end to “Moderate” at the top of the scale you are on notice that normal weather is not in the future.

And we are, again, tomorrow in a “Slight Risk” for some gusty thunderstorms.

Tomorrow we will also have standard rain around all day long. All Election Day long. Not just here but up the East Coast. Political observers will quickly point out that foul weather does indeed influence voter turnout. This is an angle to the Mid Term Election that will certainly be discussed.

Hopefully it will only be rain that is talked about, and not destruction, injury, or loss of life.

MB!

