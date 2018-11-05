ELECTION CONNECTIONEverything You Need To Know About 2018 Midterm Elections In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Council unanimously approved a resolution asking White Marsh Mall to adopt a curfew policy for minors.

It’s in response to a major brawl involving a large group of teens back in August, when two 19 year olds and seven juveniles were arrested.

A curfew would require anyone under 18 to be accompanied by an adult over 21 during weekend evenings, starting at 5 p.m.

It’s now up to the mall to decide if they want to enforce a curfew or not.

