BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Council unanimously approved a resolution asking White Marsh Mall to adopt a curfew policy for minors.

It’s in response to a major brawl involving a large group of teens back in August, when two 19 year olds and seven juveniles were arrested.

A curfew would require anyone under 18 to be accompanied by an adult over 21 during weekend evenings, starting at 5 p.m.

It’s now up to the mall to decide if they want to enforce a curfew or not.

