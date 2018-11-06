ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results From Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMCBS News: Campaign 2018
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:37 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Maryland, Midterms 2018, Rep. Andy Harris

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rep. Andy Harris has maintained his Maryland District 1 U.S. House Seat and his title as the only Republican congressman in the state of Maryland.

Maryland Rep. Andy Harris, the state’s lone Republican congressman, was challenged by Democrat Jesse Colvin in the district that includes Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Colvin’s eye-catching ad grabbed TV viewers attention in Baltimore and Salisbury where his Republican wife introduces him as an “Army Ranger and, well, a Democrat.”

MARYLAND MIDTERMS: Complete Coverage

Harris was seeking his 5th term.

Harris, 61, is an anesthesiologist, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and Maryland’s only Republican in Congress.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s