Maryland Rep. Andy Harris, the state’s lone Republican congressman, was challenged by Democrat Jesse Colvin in the district that includes Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Colvin’s eye-catching ad grabbed TV viewers attention in Baltimore and Salisbury where his Republican wife introduces him as an “Army Ranger and, well, a Democrat.”

Harris was seeking his 5th term.

Harris, 61, is an anesthesiologist, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and Maryland’s only Republican in Congress.

