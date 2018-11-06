FERNDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have named the two officers in a police-involved shooting in Ferndale early Monday.

Officers were trying to enforce Maryland’s new Extreme Risk Protective Order (Red Flag Law), a Maryland protective order to remove guns from a household after someone reports that the gun owner may be under distress.

Instead while trying to get the gun from 61-year-old Gary J. Willis, police said Willis fired a shot — and was then fatally shot by an officer on scene.

Corporal J. Hopper is a 5-year veteran of the force and Police First Class G. Zawondry, another 5-year veteran of the force, were place on administrative leave.

Police also corrected the age of Willis, who they said was 61 and 60 as previously reported.

