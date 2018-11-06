BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the suspect stole tools and jewelry from a home in the 600 block of Melvin Dr. back on Oct. 2.

Nearby surveillance cameras caught footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2499 and 410-396-2411. Those who wish to remain anonymous are urged to utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

