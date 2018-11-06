BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brian Frosh has been projected the winner of the Attorney General race in Maryland.

AP and Maryland State Board of Elections both reported Tuesday night Frosh was projected as the winner at 63.7 percent of the vote with 1947 of 1991 election day precincts recording.

Frosh has served five terms in the Maryland State Senate and was the incumbent in the attorney general race.

In his official vote count including early voting and election day voting, Frosh won 1,309,768 votes, according to Maryland State Board of Elections.

