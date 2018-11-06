ELECTION CONNECTIONLive Election Results From Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMCBS News: Campaign 2018
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AM
    03:37 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attorney General Election, Baltimore, Maryland, Maryland Attorney General, Midterms 2018

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brian Frosh has been projected the winner of the Attorney General race in Maryland.

AP and Maryland State Board of Elections both reported Tuesday night Frosh was projected as the winner at 63.7 percent of the vote with 1947 of 1991 election day precincts recording.

MARYLAND MIDTERMS: Complete Coverage

Frosh has served five terms in the Maryland State Senate and was the incumbent in the attorney general race.

In his official vote count including early voting and election day voting, Frosh won 1,309,768 votes, according to Maryland State Board of Elections.

Follow along throughout the night for updated results here: Live Election Results 2018

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s