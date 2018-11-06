HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Calvin Ball is the winner in the race for Howard County Executive.

Maryland State Board of Elections has all precincts reporting Ball winning at 52.3 percent with Kittleman coming in at 47.6 percent.

Incumbent Kittleman and Democratic challenger Calvin Ball are both veteran elected officials, with Kittleman a former state senator wrapping up his first term as county executive, while Ball is a four-term Howard County councilman.

