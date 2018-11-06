BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Free cookies, fries and alcohol — plus other deals and discounts on Election Day.

If you vote, you’ll eat well in Maryland. You can also get a free ride to and from the polls.

Here are the offers at national chains:

7-Eleven: A free cup of coffee on Election Day through the 7-Eleven mobile app.

Blaze Pizza: Free delivery for any order placed with the Blaze Pizza app on Tuesday.

California Tortilla: Get a free order of chips and queso with any purchase when you say “I voted” at the register.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Get $1 off any sub Tuesday, when you show your voting sticker.

Corner Cafe Bakery: Show them your “I Voted” sticker this Election Day and receive any size free brewed coffee or cold brewed coffee. Here are the participating locations.

Drizzly: The booze-delivery app offers $10 off for orders from new customers. Use the code “Election 10” in Maryland.

Jersey Mike’s: $2 off any regular sub through 11/6

Lime: Enter the code LIME2VOTE18 and unlock the Lime fleet of e-scooters from a free ride to and from voting locations.

Lyft: Get 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country. Use the code “VOTEMD2018.”

OrderUp: Get $3 off your order by using the code “VotePizza” or “VoteTacos”

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Free cookie, just ask for one.

Shake Shack: Get free fries with any purchase Tuesday. Either show an “I Voted” sticker or redeem with the code “ivoted” in the chain’s app.

Uber: You can get $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day. Enter the code “VOTE2018.”

Here’s a list of offers local to Baltimore:

Avenue Kitchen & Bar: Get $1 pints of Avenue’s ale beer or $3 glasses of Prosecco.

Clavel: Free mezcal by Don Mateo de la Sierra’s Alto when you show your “I Voted” sticker.

Gunther & Co.: $6 drinks and $12 for those with “I Voted’ stickers.

Huck’s American Craft: They are hosting a “Make America Drink Again” campaign with $6 special on drinks all night. The restaurant will offer a number of themed drinks: Grab ’em by the Ballot Box Lemonade Crush,” “WhiskiLeaks Smash,” and the “Undecided” martini.

Mt. Washington Tavern: Customers with an “I Voted” sticker will get buy one, get one drinks.

Of Love & Regret: $1 off Stillwater beer.

Taco Noche: Half-priced margaritas.

The Elephant: Receive 10 percent of your meal when you wear an “I Voter” sticker.

Topside: Free draft beer to anyone who wears their “I voted” sticker.

There will also be a number of watch parties in Baltimore.

Ida B’s Table is hosting an election night watch party starting at 9 p.m. They’ll have light refreshments and a cash bar.

There will also be a Party at the Polls at O’Donnell Square Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will have free food from Chick-Fil-A, music, beverages, kids and dogs welcome!

R. House will also host a watch party starting at 7 p.m. If you show your “I voted” sticker you can get a number of discounts. Reservations required.

Pratt Street Ale House will have an extended happy hour until close.

