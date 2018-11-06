BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has won Maryland’s governor’s race. He is the first GOP governor to win a second term in Maryland since 1954.

Gov. Hogan started Election Day early with a traditional gubernatorial trip to Annapolis deli Chick and Ruth’s where he gave voters some advice.

“I just say don’t take anything for granted because the polls don’t really mean much. It’s about who shows up and actually votes and we’re telling them not to act like we’re 20 points up, act like we’re 20 points down,” Hogan said.

Hogan maintained a lead in those polls, despite the 2:1 ratio of Democrats to Republicans in the state.

“People seem to be happy with the direction the state is moving in and they don’t want to change course,” Hogan said.

