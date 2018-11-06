TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. wins Baltimore County executive.

Olszewski beat challenger Al Redmer Jr. 56.9 percent to 43 percent, with a total of 158,765 votes in comparison to Redmer’s 119,856 votes.

Redmer conceded to Olszewski at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Says he called democratic candidate Johnny O to congratulate him on winning Baltimore County Executive office #WJZ — Kimberly Eiten (@WJZKimberly) November 7, 2018

Democratic candidate Johnny Olszewski squeaked by in a tough primary, winning by less than 20 votes, and Republican candidate Al Redmer is vying to be the first Republican leader in the spot in over 20 years.

Olesweski voted in Dundalk, his hometown, Tuesday morning. He spent the day campaigning across Baltimore County, where the 36-year-old hopes to become the next Baltimore County executive.

Olesweski won the primary for Baltimore County executive by 17 votes, a race that wasn’t officially decided until the results of a recount almost three weeks after the election.

“We take no vote for granted and we have no idea what the results gonna be, we’re encouraged by the enthusiasm and the energy we’re seeing but we just don’t take any vote for granted so we’re gonna run like we’re 20 points down,” Olesweski said.

