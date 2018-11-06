BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University graduate student helped raise more than $1 million dollars for the Pittsburgh synagogue where a gunman killed 11 people on Oct. 27 while a group celebrated a baby’s bris.

Shay Khatiri started a GoFundMe campaign for the Tree of Life synagogue just hours after the massacre to help support the survivors and the victims’ families.

His initial goal was $50,000, but in just 24 hours that goal was met and by Wednesday he had raised more than $1 million.

On Nov. 6, the campaign has $1.154 million with hopes of reaching $1.2 million.

