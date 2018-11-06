WASHINGTON (AP) — A man in the nation’s capital who fell onto Metro train tracks is suing the restaurant he says served him too much alcohol.

News outlets report Patrick Augusma is suing Maggiano’s Little Italy for negligence, saying the eatery is to blame for facial fractures and head trauma suffered in the 2017 fall. The $2 million lawsuit filed last week says Maggiano’s served Augusma drinks even though he “visibly appeared to be intoxicated.”

Augusma’s attorney, Keith Watters, is requesting a jury trial.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)