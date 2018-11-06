BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore welcomed five African penguin chicks in October.

“We are thrilled to continue our breeding success every year, and so far have hatched out another five chicks to kick off the beginning of our breeding season,” said Jen Kottyan, avian collection and conservation manager. “We anticipate we’ll have more chicks hatch soon.”

Penguin chicks will hatch 38 to 42 days after the eggs are laid.

“With African penguins, both the male and the female take turns incubating the eggs,” said Kottyan. “Once the eggs hatch, parents take turns caring for their offspring; they each protect, feed, and keep the chick warm for 2-3 days and then switch off.”

At Penguin Coast, chicks stay with their parents for about three weeks after they hatch and are fed regurgitated fish from their parents.

Zoo keepers will keep a close eye on the chicks, weighing them to make sure they are growing properly.

When the chicks are three weeks old, they’ll be removed from their nest and must learn that staff are the source for food.

It’ll help the chicks acclimate to the daily feedings, health checks and more.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook